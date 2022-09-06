Home Entertainment Tamil

Dream and believe: Tamil actor Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema 

The superstar, known for Tamil films such as "Nandha", "Kaakha Kaakha", "Ghajini" and "Singam" trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar

By PTI

CHENNAI: Popular actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut "Nerrukku Ner" and thanked fans for their love over the years.

"Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your suriya (sic)," he tweeted.

In 2015, Suriya released "36 Vayadhinile", the first film from his 2D Entertainment production company. A comedy-drama fronted by his frequent co-star and wife Jyothika.

Apart from massy films, he has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as "Soorarai Pottru" (2020) and "Jai Bhim" (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for best actor.

In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards.

His last two releases were "Vikram" and "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect".

Suriya is currently shooting for Bala's Vanangaan, which he has produced, and Vetrimaaran's "Vaadi Vaasal".

TAGS
Suriya 25th anniversary Suriya Sivakumar Nerrukku Ner
