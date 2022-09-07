It’s a wrap for Thamizh-Vijaykumar yet-to-be-titled film

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

R Vijaykumar, who shot to fame with his acting/directorial debut in Uriyadi, is starring as the lead in director Thamizh’s upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled film is the second venture for Thamizh, who previously turned heads with his directorial debut Seththumaan.

The film is produced by Aditya under his banner Reel Good Films.

The makers of the film had just announced that after sixty-two days of shooting, the principal photography had finally been finished.

In an exclusive interview with Cinema Express, director Thamizh revealed that “The film talks about how politics affect the lives of people and their interpersonal relationships. The film is set in a village and the local body election that takes place there goes on to affect the families that live there.”

Featuring Preethi Asrani and Richa Joshi as female leads, the film has Govind Vasantha composing the music while Mahendran Jayaram serves as the cinematographer.

