Vikram fulfills promise to fan; posts video with him

Actor Vikram with his fans

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram, who had promised an ardent fan in Kerala that their meeting would happen sooner than he expected, has kept his word.

Yes, the actor has now posted a video on Twitter, which showed the fan along with the actor who was in a theatre to greet fans watching his recently released film, 'Cobra'.

Posting the video, Vikram tweeted, "Some sweetest and saddest of videos do have the happiest of endings. Thank you for being an important part of our first day first show Christine and Paulson."

It all started with Vikram going on a whirlwind tour all over south India, promoting his upcoming film, 'Cobra', which has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

Everywhere the actor went, he was flooded by surging crowds. One particular fan in Kerala was seen desperately trying to reach out to him. The desperation of the fan, through a video clip on Twitter, reached Vikram.

Retweeting the video clip, the actor wrote, "One of the sweetest yet saddest videos I have seen in a long time. I see you and I feel you, my friend. We will meet. We will speak...sooner than you expect. And that's a promise."

He also went on to add in Malayalam, "Thank you for your beautiful love, my dear friend."

Now, as promised, the actor met the young fan and took him along with the other lead artists of Cobra on theatre visits.

