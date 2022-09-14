Home Entertainment Tamil

‘Paruthiveeran is a masterclass in filmmaking’: Nelson Venkatesan

The Oru Naal Koothu and Monster filmmaker recalls the memories of discovering his favourite films

Published: 14th September 2022 07:35 AM

By RAM VENKAT SRIKAR
Express News Service

The Oru Naal Koothu and Monster filmmaker recalls the memories of discovering his favourite films Pithamagan (2003).

I remember catching the FDFS of Pithamagan at a time when I was getting serious about making films. Of course, names like Vikram, Suriya, Bala and Ilaiyaraaja added to the expectations.

I am a huge fan of both Sethu (1999) and Nanda (2001), but Pithamagan was a completely different experience. I remember reading a review praising Bala for walking the thin line between commercial and arthouse cinema. That, I believe, is the film’s speciality.

Sure, it was inspiring on an artistic level but was equally entertaining, be it the humour, the action sequences or the fine detailing in scenes.

I find its balance miraculous. I can articulate my thoughts on the film with cinematic jargon, but back then, there were just two words to describe a movie: nice and entertaining. And Pithamagan offered everything for a regular moviegoer hailing from Pudhupettai.

Paruthiveeran (2007)
By now, I knew cinema was my calling, and once again, it was an FDFS screening at Albert Cinemas. I believe it is one of the most immaculate, wholesome and satisfying films ever made in Tamil. Pithamagan oda vazhithadathula vanthu, innoru uccham thottam padam, Paruthiveeran. Its art form is pure but there is enough entertainment too. Moreover, it was quite novel in many ways; the characters, the milieu, and the precision of the nativity. All the scenes were fresh.It is a masterclass in filmmaking. And of course, Karthi sir is brilliant in it, and it is unbelievable a debutant pulled off the role.

Babel (2006)
I surrendered myself to the vision and the diversified narrative of Alejandro González Iñárritu while watching Babel. The story, spanning various geographies like the Middle East, Japan, and America is held together by some core emotions. It is a film about multiple families, with both the parents and children being placed in extraordinary circumstances. I understand this facet now, but back then, I was purely marvelling at the narrative connecting the lives of people from different continents. And if you look at my debut, Oru Naal Koothu, which follows three different characters and maps their journey, you can see the inspiration of Babel in its foundation.

Terminal (2004)
I wonder how it is possible for a filmmaker to direct both Indiana Jones and Munich, make Jurrasic Park and shift to Schindler’s List. And then, he makes something like Terminal. The idea of a person getting stuck in a place–an airport—and spinning a feature-length narrative around it with a handful of characters is an awe-inspiring feat. I was blown away. It has great humour but equally intense emotions. The way Tom Hanks pitched his character was wonderful. It is a film filled with heartwarming moments and the climax moved me profoundly. 

Her (2013)
Her is quite close to my heart. The story is just about a man and it is driven by the voice of a woman whom we never see. The film portrays complex emotions and relationships beautifully. When this man starts developing a romantic relationship with the AI of his phone, we get sucked into it. What more can you expect from a writer? To convince the viewer to invest their emotions into something that can appear trivial is no mean feat. Every time I watch it, it holds my attention like it is my first viewing.

Nelson Venkatesan

A biweekly column exploring the films that inspired, influenced and shaped the cinematic sensibilities of contemporary filmmakers.

TAGS
Nelson Venkatesan Oru Naal Koothu Monster Paruthiveeran
