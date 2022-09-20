Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' gets OTT release date

By Express News Service

'Thiruchitrambalam', the recent Dhanush-starrer film, which released in theatres in August, will stream on SunNXT from September 23, the makers announced.

The film also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, among others. It is directed by Mithran R Jawahar, and produced by Sun Pictures.

'Thiruchitrambalam' follows the story of Dhanush, who plays the titular character and a food delivery executive. The film focusses his quest for love and his changing dynamics with family members. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film marks Mithran Jawahar's fourth collaboration with Dhanush after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

'Thiruchitrambalam', the recent Dhanush-starrer film, which released in theatres in August, will stream on SunNXT from September 23, the makers announced. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, among others. It is directed by Mithran R Jawahar, and produced by Sun Pictures. 'Thiruchitrambalam' follows the story of Dhanush, who plays the titular character and a food delivery executive. The film focusses his quest for love and his changing dynamics with family members. The film opened to largely positive reviews. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film marks Mithran Jawahar's fourth collaboration with Dhanush after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com