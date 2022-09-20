Home Entertainment Tamil

Return of Selvaraghavan-Dhanush combo 'Naane Varuvean' gets official release date

Naane Varuvean is directed by Selvaraghavan and marks his first collaboration with his brother and actor Dhanush since their 2011 film Mayakkam Enna.

'Naane Varuvean' (Photo | Twitter)

CHENNAI: The makers of 'Naane Varuvean', who have been tight-lipped about the release date, have now announced that the film will release on September 29. It is to be noted that the makers took very uncommon route of announcing the release date, just nine days before the film is set to hit the big screens.

'Naane Varuvean' is directed by Selvaraghavan and marks his first collaboration with his brother and actor Dhanush since their 2011 film Mayakkam Enna. The upcoming film is expected to be a psychological thriller drama, with Dhanush portraying dual characters. 'Naane Varuvean' also marks the first time the brothers will appear onscreen together. Apart from them, the film also features Indhuja, Elli Avrram, Ilayathilagam Prabhu, Yogi Babu, among others.

Backed by Kalaippuli S. Thanu, Naane Varuvean has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja who is marking his reunion with Selvaraghavan-Dhanush combo after 16 years. 

'Naane Varuvean' is also getting released in Telugu as Nene Vasthunna. Geetha Arts will be presenting the film in Telugu.

