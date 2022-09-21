Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Mammootty lends voiceover for 'Ponniyin Selvan' Malayalam version

It is worth a mention that the film's Malayalam version trailer was narrated by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with whom Mani Ratnam has worked in Raavanan.

Actor Mammootty (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 is set to hit screens worldwide on September 30. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have been actively promoting the film. 

On Tuesday, the team was in Thiruvananthapuram to meet the press in Kerala. Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Babu Antony attended the event, which was also attended by the public.

While interacting with the media, Mani Ratnam revealed that the Malayalam version of Ponniyin Selvan begins with a voiceover by Mammootty. The filmmaker thanked Mammootty for agreeing to be a part of the project. 

“I'm very grateful to him. I called him up one day and told him that I needed somebody to introduce Ponniyin Selvan in Malayalam. He didn’t even take two seconds. He said, ‘Just send it to me, I'll do it'.” 

It is worth a mention that the film's Malayalam version trailer was narrated by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with whom Mani Ratnam has worked in Raavanan.

