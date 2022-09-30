Home Entertainment Tamil

'Ponniyin Selvan': From offering milk to bursting crackers, fans celebrate release in Tamil Nadu

Fans showed their excitement and celebrated the release of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' across the state of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 30th September 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

A poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

By ANI

CHENNAI: Fans showed their excitement and celebrated the release of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' across the state of Tamil Nadu.

Fans gathered in huge numbers outside Rohini Silver Screens movie theatre in Chennai's Koyambedu. The celebration included the playing of drums and dancing in front of the cinema hall.

Speaking to ANI, one of the audience members, Divya shared her thoughts about the movie. "The film is really good. Manirathnam has directed well in a great way. Everything is good! The acting, music, screenplay and VFX. This film will be a great success for Tamilians to be proud of," she said.

Another audience member Sri Ram also reviewed the film. He said, "If we watch this film in theatres, it will be a really good experience. It can be considered as a great film if we don't compare it with Baahubali or other films. VFX is top matching. Manirathnam has done VFX well in his past films like Kadal (Sea).

From A. R. Rahman's music, Trisha's character as Kundhavai to the cinematography by Ravi Varma, everything is great and interesting! I believe this film will get the National award for Cinematography. Overall art direction is good. What everyone expected was Vikram's character which he has acted nicely."

In Madurai, fans offered milk and put garlands around the actor Vikram's poster, and even performed the pooja and were seen bursting crackers. In the film, Vikram portrays the role of Aditya Karikalan.

Apart from Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen in dual roles in the historical drama. She plays Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi. Trisha is seen as Kundavai and Ravi portrays the character of Arunmozhi Varman. Karthi plays Vanthiyathevan.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a pan-India film.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

PS1 is a historical drama of a time when the Cholan Empire was at the height of its power. The film follows the power struggle between royal families as forces conspire to capture the Cholan throne.

'Ponniyin Selvan' film used the names of real-life characters who existed at the time but the events are fictionalised to a larger extent.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

The A.R Rahman musical is out in theatres, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam release Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp