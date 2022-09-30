Home Entertainment Tamil

Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargirathu releases on Netflix

The critically acclaimed film, Natchathiram Nagargirathu directed by Pa Ranjith is now streaming on Netflix.

The critically acclaimed film, Natchathiram Nagargirathu directed by Pa Ranjith is now streaming on Netflix. The film had its theatrical release on August 31 and received a lot of positive responses from the general audience for upholding progressive ideas.

Set against the theatre backdrop, the film explores the complexities of romance ranging from heterosexual to queer and focuses on the caste politics attached to the theme of love.

Natchathiram Nagargirathu stars Dushara Vijayan who is known for her phenomenal performance as Mariyamma in Sarpatta Parambarai.

It also features Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, among many others.

The cinematography was by Kishor Kumar and the editing was by Selva RK. The film was produced by Yaazhi Films and Neelam Productions, with Tenma behind the film's music composition.

TAGS
Netflix Natchathiram Nagargirathu Pa Ranjith
