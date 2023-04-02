Thalapathi Vijay finally opens an Instagram account

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

Actor Vijay surprised his fans by making his debut on Instagram on Sunday. The actor posted a picture of himself clad in a white shirt and black jacket with the caption, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis."

The Tamil superstar has been absent from the photo and video-sharing platform even though he has official Twitter and Facebook handles with 4.4M Followers and 7.8M followers, respectively. On Instagram, within two hours, the actor has gained more than one million followers, with more than 12 lakh likes and nearly 2 lakh comments.

Vijay, who was last seen in Varisu, was directed by Vamshi Paidipally opposite Rashmika Mandanna, and the film was a colossal hit. The actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 19.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

