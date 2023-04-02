Home Entertainment Tamil

Thalapathi Vijay finally opens an Instagram account

The actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay in 'Varisu'.

Actor Vijay in 'Varisu'.

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

Actor Vijay surprised his fans by making his debut on Instagram on Sunday. The actor posted a picture of himself clad in a white shirt and black jacket with the caption, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis."

The Tamil superstar has been absent from the photo and video-sharing platform even though he has official Twitter and Facebook handles with 4.4M Followers and 7.8M followers, respectively. On Instagram,  within two hours, the actor has gained more than one million followers, with more than 12 lakh likes and nearly 2 lakh comments.    

Vijay, who was last seen in Varisu, was directed by Vamshi Paidipally opposite Rashmika Mandanna, and the film was a colossal hit. The actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 19.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Vijay Thalapathy Vijay Vijay on Instagram
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp