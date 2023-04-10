After Karnan, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj to reunite again

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the success of Karnan in 2021, actor Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj are set to unite again.

The yet-untitled film will be produced by Zee Studious South and Dhanush's own Wunderbar Films. It is being promoted as one of the biggest-budget movies in Dhanush's career.

The star, a national-award winner, himself shared the news on his twitter handle. "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth," Dhanush tweeted.

Mari Selvaraj too was "extremely overwhelmed" to announce his second collaboration with Dhanush on the very day Karnan was released.

The world is yours @mari_selvaraj. #Vaazhai will be one of the greatest Tamil movies of all time. Can’t wait for #Maamannan too. Thank you @dhanushkraja sir for consistently celebrating raw talent. This film will make us all proud https://t.co/i7I5xSdVxF — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) April 9, 2023

"I am exhilarated and filled with gratitude in joining hands with @dhanushkraja sir once again. @zeestudiossouth @wunderbarfilms," he tweeted.

Akshay Kejriwal, Head, South Movies, Zee Studios, said he was proud and delighted to announce the project.

"This film marks the return of the uber-successful ‘Karnan' duo and we couldn't be happier to bring their next project to the audiences. Dhanush has consistently enthralled audiences across the Globe with his versatility and it is our absolute honour and privilege to present this film helmed by the highly acclaimed master craftsman, Mari Selvaraj. At Zee Studios, our aim is to create content that entertains and inspires people and this film is a positive step in that direction," Kejriwal said in his statement.

Other eminent actors from across India and top-league technicians are expected to be a part of this high-profile project.

Vaathi (Sir), a Tamil-Telugu bilingual released in February, was Dhanush's last release.

