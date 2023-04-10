My new film is a response to those who said I couldn’t play a serious role: Comedian Pugazh

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Comedian Pugazh, who rose to fame with the reality show, Cooku with Comali, feels that the year, so far, has been remarkable for his career. Known primarily for his slapstick humour, Pugazh’s 2023 releases Ayothi and August 16, 1947 have helped show that he can be considered for serious roles too.

“I wanted to break out of being perceived as a comedy actor. In my initial days as an actor, when my friends and acquaintances did short films, I would ask to play serious roles. But they told me I had a funny face and couldn’t pull off scenes with emotional heft. They believed people would laugh seeing me in sentimental scenes. I think my roles in Ayothi and August 16, 1947, are answers to those people,” says Pugazh.

Debutant N Ponkumar’s directorial August 16, 1947, which hit the theatres on Friday, revolves around a series of events that unfold between August 14 and August 16 in a fictional village called Sengadu, which does not receive news of India’s independence due to its setting and illiteracy. Pugazh plays Thadaivan, the only literate man in the village, who turns mute after a violent attack by the Britishers.

The crucial part of the film unfolds with him struggling to convey the news of independence to the villagers. “The director put his heart and soul into this project and helped me bring out my best. He enacted every scene, and I just observed it and replicated it in the best way. This is an important film as it revolves around Indian independence and I feel happy that I got an opportunity to be part of such a project. I hope people like it too,” adds Pugazh.

Incidentally, just last week, we saw ace comedian Soori take the serious route with Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai Part-1, and when asked if that is a path he wants to go on too, Pugazh says, “I want to take any route that would be embraced by the audiences. I will do both comedy and serious roles, but gaining the audience’s love is the ultimate goal.” It is this love that propels Pugazh forward at every step of his career.

In fact, the actor-comedian asserts that when he realised he could make people laugh, he trained all his focus and energy on it. For an artist who openly craves love and acceptance, his stint in Cooku with Comali contributed to his burgeoning fan base. His comic timing, one-liners, and mimicking talent ensured his fanbase grew bigger with every episode, and Pugazh reveals his wish to star in an out-and-out comedy film where he can channelise all the eccentricities of the show.

“To make people laugh, and get so much love in return is a god’s gift. This is also a reason why my energy and will to entertain people never drains out. For the one-hour show of Cooku with Comali, we used to shoot for 19 hours. Even then, I never felt the exhaustion. It is their love that keeps me going,” says an emotional Pugazh.

But make no mistake, the actor’s path has not been a bed of roses. He recalls how he was all alone in Chennai when he started out, and he is now elated to be embraced by many families as their own. “Seeing my growth, many youngsters want to work hard and achieve in their respective fields. So I feel a sense of responsibility, both on-screen and off-screen. And whatever I do, on TV or in cinema, I will ensure it is of good intent and worthwhile for my audiences.”

