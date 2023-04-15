Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | 'Ponniyin Selvan' anthem is out

The video featured music composer AR Rahman singing the song and a few glimpses from the film.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the newly released Ponniyin Selvan anthem featuring music composer AR Rahman singing the song.

A still from the newly released Ponniyin Selvan anthem featuring music composer AR Rahman singing the song. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan II released the PS Anthem song on Saturday. The video featured music composer AR Rahman singing the song and a few glimpses from the film. PS Anthem is composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman.

Apart from him, Nabyla Maan has sung the song. The lyrics is penned by Siva Ananth.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan was received very well and minted big at the box office. The epic period film tells a fictional story of the Chola dynasty.

It features Karthi, Trisha, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban, among many others. The film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.

Produced under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, Ponniyin Selvan was shot by Ravi Varman, while AR Rahman composed the music. The technical crew includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

