Suriya, Disha Patani starrer film titled 'Kanguva'

'Kanguva' will hit theatres in early 2024. The movie will be released in 10 languages.

Published: 16th April 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the movie 'Kanguva'

By ANI

MUMBAI: The awaited project of actor Suriya has finally progressed to the next level as makers revealed the title of the movie on Sunday. The film which also features 'Malang' actress Disha Patani is titled 'Kanguva'.

The title announcement of Suriya's debut pan-India movie which is directed by Siva was done with an intriguing video.

The valiant saga's title teaser video features the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. The visuals looked promising and pinches the excitement of the audience. The movie will be released in 10 languages.

Suriya took to his Instagram on Sunday to drop a post to share the news with his followers.

Fans looked pretty excited about the movie as tons of fire emojis and hearts filled the comment section of the post. A comment said, "Seems very exciting and thrilling movie I wanna watch it ASAP rocking. A big thanks and congratulations to our Suriya Rolex sir".

Disha too shared the title look of the movie on her Instagram with a caption that read, "A Man with Power of Fire & a Saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero". Actress Mouni Roy later reacted with a comment "Yay yayyy can't wait to see you in it" to congratulate her.

'Kanguva' will hit theatres in early 2024. 

