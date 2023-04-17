Home Entertainment Tamil

Vaibhav’s 'Ranam', an investigation thriller

Vaibhav’s landmark 25th film, written and directed by Sherief, is titled Ranam. The investigative thriller also stars Tanya Hope, Nandita Sweta and Saraswathi Menon.

Published: 17th April 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ranam

Vaibhav’s landmark 25th film, 'Ranam'

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Vaibhav’s landmark 25th film, written and directed by Sherief, is titled Ranam. The investigative thriller also stars Tanya Hope, Nandita Sweta and Saraswathi Menon.

Opening up about the genre and story of his directorial debut, Sherief says, “Ranam is an investigation thriller that revolves around a murder mystery. Vaibhav will be seen as a facial reconstruction artist in the film. One of the cases he takes up changes his life.”

The tagline of Ranam reads ‘Aram Thavarel’. Explaining the significance of the same, Sherief shares that it has been taken from Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi. “In Aathichudi, Avvaiyar has mentioned the term ‘Aranai Maravel’. Lyricist Thamarai suggested that I use ‘Aram Thavarel’ instead as the tagline to make it more understandable.” Aram Thavarel means that one should never let go of an opportunity to do a good deed. “The hero gets one such opportunity in the film, and the repercussion of his decision forms the rest of the story,” says Sherief. 

Vaibhav’s character from Ranam looks rugged in the title reveal video, unlike the roles the actor has done so far. “I wanted someone who has never done a thriller film to be the hero of Ranam. Vaibhav fit the role perfectly as he was also on the lookout to do something new,” says Sharief, who asserts the role will not play to Vaibhav’s strengths as a comic actor. 

Backed by Madhu Nagarajan of Mithun Mithra Productions, Ranam has music by Arrol Corelli, cinematography by Balaji K Raja, and editing by Muneiz. With the filming of Ranam already wrapped up, Sherief and the team are expecting to release the film this June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranam Vaibhav Sherief
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp