Tamil movie 'Pathu Thala' heads to Prime Video for streaming debut 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Silambarasan-starrer Tamil movie "Pathu Thala" will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

The crime-noir thriller, directed by Obeli N Krishna, will land on Prime Video's platform on April 27, the streamer said in a press release.

Also starring actor Gautham Karthik, "Pathu Thala" is the Tamil adaptation of the hit Kannada film "Mufti".

The movie centres on the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

"A diligent police officer Shakthivel (Karthik) is tasked to find the missing leader, and investigate the case. When his inquiry leads him to the notorious gangster - AG Raavanan (Silambarasan), he's unable to gather evidence, as AGR is beyond reproach, due to his stronghold in the sand-mining industry, making him nearly untouchable.

"To solve this case, Shakthivel decides to go undercover, and steadily makes his way into the trusted circle of AGR. But the shocking revelations that he unveils along the way shakes his very resolve, making him question everything he knows," the official plotline read.

The film, which had music by ace composer A R Rahman, also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles.

Krishna said "Pathu Thala" is a very different movie despite being an adaptation of another film.

"With characters as complex as our protagonists, Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik have played their parts brilliantly, which made my job as a filmmaker that much easier.

While the storyline is engrossing, it's the characters that keep you hooked till the very end.

"Just like Ravana, they're not all bad, but have shades of morality, a facet still redeemable which makes them even more captivating to the audience.

And I can't wait for the film to reach even more people, as they enjoy the riveting performances, once it premieres on Prime Video India," the filmmaker said.

"Pathu Thala" is produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavel Raja.

