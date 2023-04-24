Home Entertainment Tamil

‘If KGF broke the language boundary of India, Kantara broke the religious boundary'

...mentioned Ponniyin Selvan 2 actor Jayam Ravi, who along with Vikram, Trisha, and Karthi attended a press meet in Bengaluru to promote the film

Ponniyin Selvan II

By Express News Service

It is clear that KGF and Kantara are still the talk of the town across all languages, and the latest to praise these two films was the cast of Ponniyin Selvan. Director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to hit the screens on April 28. Ahead of the release, the primary cast of PS-2 are doing the promotional rounds, and the latest pitstop was Bengaluru. Addressing the media, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi spoke about Kannada cinema, its success, and their wish to be part of the industry. 

“If KGF broke the language boundary of India, Kantara has broken the religious boundary,” said Ravi, who mentioned that over the last few years Kannada industry has played an important role in the world of cinema.

While Vikram and Karthi expressed their wish to work in Kannada films, Trisha mentioned that she was reminded of the late Puneeth Rajkumar. “I have previously worked with Puneeth Rajkumar, and we were supposed to work together for a film, directed by Pawan Kumar. But, unfortunately, it did not take off. I enjoy watching Kannada cinema and even watched Kantara twice. I am looking forward to working here,” said Trisha.

Answering questions about PS-2, Vikram asserted that Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a must-watch film. Echoing the sentiment, Karthi said, “We hope the love shown for PS-1 will be showered on the sequel as well. Ponniyin Selvan is a solid exploration of how the Kings of the tenth century lived, and the aesthetic visuals will elevate the experience.” 

Based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 is made under Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The film will be out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. With music by AR Rahman, the film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Parthiban, Rahman, Jayachitra, and Vikram Prabhu

