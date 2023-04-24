Home Entertainment Tamil

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan's latest 'Ayalaan' gets release date

Billed as a sci-fi film based on Aliens, Ayalaan is said to be heavy on visual effects.

Published: 24th April 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'

First look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

On Monday, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's long-awaited Ayalaan took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film. The film is all set to hit theatres for Diwali 2023, the makers announced. 

Ayalaan has been in the post-production stage since the filming wrapped in early 2021. Slated as a pan- Indian film, Ayalaan is directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar and bankrolled by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.

Billed as a sci-fi film based on Aliens, Ayalaan is said to be heavy on visual effects. A press release from the makers on Sunday mentioned the film has the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian film, "We did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian movie and hence we needed the time to achieve perfection". 

The press release further added, "Ayalaan will be the first full-length Live-Action film in Indian Cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the Alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie".

Ayalaan, has Rakul Preet playing the female lead. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul, the film also features Isha Koppikar in a major role. Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and stunts by Anbariv.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayalaan Sivakarthikeyan Sivakarthikeyan latest movie Ayalaan release
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp