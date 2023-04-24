Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan's latest 'Ayalaan' gets release date

By Express News Service

On Monday, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's long-awaited Ayalaan took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film. The film is all set to hit theatres for Diwali 2023, the makers announced.

Ayalaan has been in the post-production stage since the filming wrapped in early 2021. Slated as a pan- Indian film, Ayalaan is directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar and bankrolled by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.

Billed as a sci-fi film based on Aliens, Ayalaan is said to be heavy on visual effects. A press release from the makers on Sunday mentioned the film has the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian film, "We did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian movie and hence we needed the time to achieve perfection".

We've made contact with extraterrestrial life! And we have a visitor from Outer space Expected time of Arrival: Diwali 2023



Get ready to welcome our lovely and adorable #Ayalaan #AyalaanFromDiwali2023@Siva_Kartikeyan @arrahman @Ravikumar_Dir @24amstudios… pic.twitter.com/3vW6aIYSgJ — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) April 24, 2023

The press release further added, "Ayalaan will be the first full-length Live-Action film in Indian Cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the Alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie".

Ayalaan, has Rakul Preet playing the female lead. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul, the film also features Isha Koppikar in a major role. Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and stunts by Anbariv.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

