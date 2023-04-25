Home Entertainment Tamil

Location diaries: Ivana for LGM—Family above all

This weekly column details the fascinating encounters that often take place on the sets of  a film

Published: 25th April 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Shooting for Dhoni Entertainment’s debut production, LGM was an unforgettable experience for heroine Ivana. “When I got an offer to act in MS Dhoni sir’s debut production, my entire family got as thrilled as me. I felt extremely lucky to bag the role soon after. At the film’s launch, I met Dhoni sir’s wife, Sakshi ma’am. She was extremely sweet and kickstarted the conversation with everyone,” says Ivana who is looking forward to meeting Dhoni soon.

Though Yogi Babu was part of her previous film Love Today, Ivana got to share screen space with him for the first time only in LGM. “There was never a dull moment when he was on sets. He always came up with funny counters and witty comments between shots,” shares Ivana, who adds that she learnt a lot from the comedy star. “He helped me a lot during our combination scenes. He gave me input on the kind of reactions that would elevate the humour.

But, on the flip side, he is also a spontaneous actor who improvises the lines during the take. So I learnt how to go with the flow and perform accordingly.” Ivana admires how Yogi Babu prioritises his family over everything.  “He’s extremely busy and always juggling several shoots. He never has a moment to spare at work. But he makes time for his family. Once he also invited me to join the video call with his wife.”

The Naachiyaar actor also had another inspiration at the shooting in the form of veteran actor Nadiya. “Both my parents are big fans of the actor. My usually introverted mom, was thrilled to interact with her, whenever she accompanied me on sets. Even when the shooting took place in a congested location, my mom didn’t have second thoughts to join me, as she saw it as one more chance to interact with Nadiya ma’am! After a point, Nadiya ma’am started enquiring about my mom on the days she couldn’t come.”

Ivana calls working with Nadiya a learning experience. “She was quick to grasp any instruction from director Ramesh Tamilmani and give the perfect emotions instantly.

Not only that, the next second, she would repeat her lines, giving several modulations to choose from. She has such a charismatic personality that everyone turns to look at her the minute she enters.” Much like Yogi Babu, Nadiya always ensures that her family life isn’t marred because of work. “She is a family-oriented person. On sets, she would make video calls and chat with her children who are abroad. She’s an extremely positive person to be with.”

Ivana feels the LGM team is a family by itself. “Harish Kalyan, Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay kept the atmosphere light throughout. Director Ramesh was very inclusive and was open to suggestions from us.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp