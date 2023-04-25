Location diaries: Ivana for LGM—Family above all

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

Shooting for Dhoni Entertainment’s debut production, LGM was an unforgettable experience for heroine Ivana. “When I got an offer to act in MS Dhoni sir’s debut production, my entire family got as thrilled as me. I felt extremely lucky to bag the role soon after. At the film’s launch, I met Dhoni sir’s wife, Sakshi ma’am. She was extremely sweet and kickstarted the conversation with everyone,” says Ivana who is looking forward to meeting Dhoni soon.

Though Yogi Babu was part of her previous film Love Today, Ivana got to share screen space with him for the first time only in LGM. “There was never a dull moment when he was on sets. He always came up with funny counters and witty comments between shots,” shares Ivana, who adds that she learnt a lot from the comedy star. “He helped me a lot during our combination scenes. He gave me input on the kind of reactions that would elevate the humour.

But, on the flip side, he is also a spontaneous actor who improvises the lines during the take. So I learnt how to go with the flow and perform accordingly.” Ivana admires how Yogi Babu prioritises his family over everything. “He’s extremely busy and always juggling several shoots. He never has a moment to spare at work. But he makes time for his family. Once he also invited me to join the video call with his wife.”

The Naachiyaar actor also had another inspiration at the shooting in the form of veteran actor Nadiya. “Both my parents are big fans of the actor. My usually introverted mom, was thrilled to interact with her, whenever she accompanied me on sets. Even when the shooting took place in a congested location, my mom didn’t have second thoughts to join me, as she saw it as one more chance to interact with Nadiya ma’am! After a point, Nadiya ma’am started enquiring about my mom on the days she couldn’t come.”

Ivana calls working with Nadiya a learning experience. “She was quick to grasp any instruction from director Ramesh Tamilmani and give the perfect emotions instantly.

Not only that, the next second, she would repeat her lines, giving several modulations to choose from. She has such a charismatic personality that everyone turns to look at her the minute she enters.” Much like Yogi Babu, Nadiya always ensures that her family life isn’t marred because of work. “She is a family-oriented person. On sets, she would make video calls and chat with her children who are abroad. She’s an extremely positive person to be with.”

Ivana feels the LGM team is a family by itself. “Harish Kalyan, Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay kept the atmosphere light throughout. Director Ramesh was very inclusive and was open to suggestions from us.”

