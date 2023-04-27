Home Entertainment Tamil

GV Prakash’s 'Adiyae' is a sci-fi rom-com

Set in Chennai, the film is currently in its post-production stage. The makers are planning to release the film around July this year.

Adiyae
By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that music composer and actor GV Prakash is doing a film with Thittam Irandu director Vignesh Karthick. Titled Adiyae, the film has Gouri Kishan playing the female lead and Venkat Prabhu essaying an important role.

“The film is a blend of romantic comedy and science-fiction. It is a comical love story that in the backdrop of parallel realities and alternate universes,” shares Vignesh. 

When asked why he zeroed in on GV Prakash for the lead role, he shares, “There’s a reveal in the film that will explain why Prakash is the most perfect fit for the role.” While Justin Prabhakaran has composed music for Adiyae, Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer and debutant Muthayan is the editor. Siva Sankar handled art direction for the film.  

Set in Chennai, the film is currently in its post-production stage. The makers are planning to release the film around July this year.

