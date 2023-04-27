'Viduthalai- Part 1' gets OTT release date

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Viduthalai- Part 1, the recently released Tamil film starring actor Soori in the lead role, is set to premiere on April 28, the streaming platform announced on social media. The platform will premiere the uncut and extended, director's cut version of the film.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Chetan, among others. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Viduthalai- Part 1 opened to positive reviews. The film has cinematography by R Velraj and editing by R Ramar.

The film is set against the backdrop of the late 80s and talks about the people’s movement against the oppression of those in power. Soori plays the role of a newly recruited constable. While Vijay Sethupathi’s role was limited in the first part, the second part of the film is expected to feature more of the actor.

A release date for Viduthalai-Part 2 is yet to be announced.

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

