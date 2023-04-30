Home Entertainment Tamil

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' enters 100 crore box office club

The film is set during the Chola reign in Tamil Nadu and focuses on interpersonal relationships, hunger for the throne, and how power dynamics change the course of history.

Published: 30th April 2023 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second part of Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki novel of the same name, has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office collection worldwide, the makers announced on social media on Sunday.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in theatres on Friday and opened to positive reviews. The film boasts a star ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, among others.

The film is set during the Chola reign in Tamil Nadu and focuses on interpersonal relationships, hunger for the throne, and how power dynamics change the course of history. The historical drama is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Produced under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, Ponniyin Selvan was shot by Ravi Varman, while AR Rahman composed the music. The technical crew includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani.

The post-theatrical rights of both parts of the film are bagged by Prime Video.

