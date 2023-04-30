'Ponniyin Selvan 2' enters 100 crore box office club

By Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second part of Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki novel of the same name, has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office collection worldwide, the makers announced on social media on Sunday.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in theatres on Friday and opened to positive reviews. The film boasts a star ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, among others.

The film is set during the Chola reign in Tamil Nadu and focuses on interpersonal relationships, hunger for the throne, and how power dynamics change the course of history. The historical drama is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Produced under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, Ponniyin Selvan was shot by Ravi Varman, while AR Rahman composed the music. The technical crew includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani.

ALSO READ | My love for films is bigger than my love for fashion, says 'Ponniyin Selvan' costume designer

The post-theatrical rights of both parts of the film are bagged by Prime Video.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second part of Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki novel of the same name, has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office collection worldwide, the makers announced on social media on Sunday. Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in theatres on Friday and opened to positive reviews. The film boasts a star ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, among others. The film is set during the Chola reign in Tamil Nadu and focuses on interpersonal relationships, hunger for the throne, and how power dynamics change the course of history. The historical drama is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Produced under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, Ponniyin Selvan was shot by Ravi Varman, while AR Rahman composed the music. The technical crew includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | My love for films is bigger than my love for fashion, says 'Ponniyin Selvan' costume designer The post-theatrical rights of both parts of the film are bagged by Prime Video. Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide#PS2RunningSuccessfully #CholasAreBack#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_ @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN… pic.twitter.com/M2xcZNXzNZ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 30, 2023 This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com