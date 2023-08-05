Home Entertainment Tamil

Arjun Das-Santhakumar film titled 'Rasavathi'

Romance was just a peripheral aspect in my first two films.

Rasavathi- The Alchemist

Billed to be a crime romantic action thriller, the film stars actors Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles.

On Friday, the makers of Santhakumar’s next announced that the film has been titled Rasavathi- The Alchemist. Billed to be a crime romantic action thriller, the film stars actors Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles.

Opening up about the film, Santhakumar of Mouna Guru-fame says, “The film will follow the life journey of Arjun Das’ character. It will show him as a middle-aged man, a young adult and a teenager.” He also added that this character will give Arjun Das ample space to explore as a performer.

As opposed to Santhakumar’s Mouna Guru and Magamuni, Rasavathi concentrates more on romance. “Relationship is the central focus of this film. Romance was just a peripheral aspect in my first two films. But in Rasavathi, the scope of romance is much more as the film explores the issues in relationships as well,” the director says.

When asked why he chose Arjun Das for the lead, Santhakumar explains, “I needed a relatively budding actor to do this film. I felt Arjun Das to be the perfect match for the character. Just as how Mouna Guru stood out because of Arulnidhi, Rasavathi will stand out because of Arjun Das.”

Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Sujith Shankar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha, and Rishikanth play pivotal roles in Rasavathi. Santhakumar says that the film has nothing to do with Paulo Coelho’s popular novel, The Alchemist. He further explains the significance of the title by saying, “There are elements of chemistry, and therefore the title Rasavathi - The Alchemist was chosen.

The title will make better sense after watching the film,” The shoot for Rasavathi has been wrapped. Kodaikanal, Madurai, Cuddalore and Palani are some of the locations where the film has been shot. “We have not chosen the locations based on scenic beauty. All our locations have been picked based on what the script demands. For example, we have not shot at the tourist spots in Kodaikanal. Rather, we have given focus on the areas where the people of Kodaikanal are habituated,” Santhakumar shares.

Thaman, who worked on the music for Santhakumar’s first two films, will be collaborating with the director once again to compose the music for Rasavathi. While Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar have handled the cinematography, VJ Sabu Joseph is in charge of editing. The makers are planning to release the film in September or October this year.

