‘Only the woman’s choice matters when it comes to abortion': 'Kannagi' actor Keerthi Pandian

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

In Tamil literature, Kannagi is a character known for her chastity and the cogency that came with it. Her voice and opinions were so powerful that a mere curse from her set Madurai ablaze. Coincidentally, actor Keerthi Pandian, while speaking about director Yashwanth Kishore, who has helmed her upcoming film, Kannagi, says, “Yashwanth’s voice (thoughts and opinions) is brilliant, and it needs to reach people. It is so powerful that as soon as he narrated the story to me, I decided to use my voice to tell this story.”

Kannagi is about four women and four different challenges they face, including divorce, arranged marriage, abortion, and society’s judgment in general. Yashwanth, a debut filmmaker, previously a YouTuber who used the forum to shed light on trending social issues, recalls how he felt when he initially wrote the story.

“When I first finished writing this story, I remember going to a nearby shop to buy chocolate. And all through the way, I was banging my fist on the wall because I was aggressively elated and high on adrenaline about getting the right story for my first film,” says Yashwanth, who establishes that Kannagi doesn’t intend to convey a message.

Agreeing, Keerthi says, “Beyond feminism and empowerment, Kannagi is a very truthful story. Yashwanth has conveyed the blatant truth through this film.”

The film is headlined by upcoming and promising talents like Keerthi, Ammu Abhirami, Vidya Pradeep, and Shaalin Zoya. In some ways, the casting choices can come across as unconventional.

“I never worried about the filmography of actors being up-and-coming as I only wanted to ensure that they essayed their respective characters perfectly. But with that being said, the rage and passion these rising actors have, is often missing in stars, and it is very powerful,” he shares.

Keerthi plays a pregnant individual, Geetha, who wants to abort her 4-month-old foetus. “I didn’t wear make-up in Kannagi. I am really glad Yash went for a natural look because that’s what the character demanded. And I am happy to show my natural skin with all its flaws,” says the actor.

WATCH | The Keerthi Pandian and Yashwanth Kishore Interview | Kannagi | Lights On

Yashwanth points out how Keerthi’s Geetha has minimal dialogues in Kannagi. “In her situation, people don’t tend to talk much. I felt silence would have a bigger impact.”

Narrating how Yashwanth’s inputs helped the extroverted Keerthi get into the skin of a gloomy and devastated Geetha, Keerthi says, “Before every day’s shoot, Yashwanth would give me music to listen to that would perfectly suit the mood of the character and scene. It was unpopular, instrumental international music with no lyrics. This helped a lot as I am someone who travels with music,” shares Keerthi.

WIth pregnancy and abortion being discussed in Kannagi, there is the possibility of the film opening up conversations about the pro-life and pro-choice debates. Weighing in with her point of view, Keerthi says, “When it comes to abortion, the only thing that matters is the choice of the woman who is bearing the child. That choice can come from anywhere, and we have no right to judge her, no matter what.”

Kannagi not only marks Yashwanth’s directorial debut but also his acting debut. He plays Keerthi’s partner in the film.

“I initially asked Ashok Selvan to essay my character in Kannagi, but he had scheduling conflicts. Eventually, I realised that the character resembles me a lot. So, just as a music director composes a piece and decides to sing it himself, I decided to essay the role myself,” says Yashwanth, who is quick to add that he has no aspirations to continue his acting career. “It is writing and direction that gives me the high, not acting,” he asserts.

After being announced in 2021, Kannagi has taken a couple of years to finally hit the screens. However, Yashwanth reveals that the pandemic was not the only reason for the delay.

“Assistant directors and debut directors will understand the reason behind this delay,” he shares, hinting at production and financing-related issues. “Such issues are inevitable in the industry, and we have to overcome these things to survive.”

For Keerthi, who is still awaiting the release of Konjam Pesinaal Yenna, co-starring Vinoth Kishan, is confident that the lack of film releases in the past two years hasn’t impacted her career.

“These delays don’t affect me because I continue to keep my art alive with other ventures. I am continuing to perform on stage, and I am also working on a few other films like Blue Star with Ashok Selvan, and Akedam, co-starring my father Arun Pandian,” she divulges.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In Tamil literature, Kannagi is a character known for her chastity and the cogency that came with it. Her voice and opinions were so powerful that a mere curse from her set Madurai ablaze. Coincidentally, actor Keerthi Pandian, while speaking about director Yashwanth Kishore, who has helmed her upcoming film, Kannagi, says, “Yashwanth’s voice (thoughts and opinions) is brilliant, and it needs to reach people. It is so powerful that as soon as he narrated the story to me, I decided to use my voice to tell this story.” Kannagi is about four women and four different challenges they face, including divorce, arranged marriage, abortion, and society’s judgment in general. Yashwanth, a debut filmmaker, previously a YouTuber who used the forum to shed light on trending social issues, recalls how he felt when he initially wrote the story. “When I first finished writing this story, I remember going to a nearby shop to buy chocolate. And all through the way, I was banging my fist on the wall because I was aggressively elated and high on adrenaline about getting the right story for my first film,” says Yashwanth, who establishes that Kannagi doesn’t intend to convey a message.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Agreeing, Keerthi says, “Beyond feminism and empowerment, Kannagi is a very truthful story. Yashwanth has conveyed the blatant truth through this film.” The film is headlined by upcoming and promising talents like Keerthi, Ammu Abhirami, Vidya Pradeep, and Shaalin Zoya. In some ways, the casting choices can come across as unconventional. “I never worried about the filmography of actors being up-and-coming as I only wanted to ensure that they essayed their respective characters perfectly. But with that being said, the rage and passion these rising actors have, is often missing in stars, and it is very powerful,” he shares. Keerthi plays a pregnant individual, Geetha, who wants to abort her 4-month-old foetus. “I didn’t wear make-up in Kannagi. I am really glad Yash went for a natural look because that’s what the character demanded. And I am happy to show my natural skin with all its flaws,” says the actor. WATCH | The Keerthi Pandian and Yashwanth Kishore Interview | Kannagi | Lights On Yashwanth points out how Keerthi’s Geetha has minimal dialogues in Kannagi. “In her situation, people don’t tend to talk much. I felt silence would have a bigger impact.” Narrating how Yashwanth’s inputs helped the extroverted Keerthi get into the skin of a gloomy and devastated Geetha, Keerthi says, “Before every day’s shoot, Yashwanth would give me music to listen to that would perfectly suit the mood of the character and scene. It was unpopular, instrumental international music with no lyrics. This helped a lot as I am someone who travels with music,” shares Keerthi. WIth pregnancy and abortion being discussed in Kannagi, there is the possibility of the film opening up conversations about the pro-life and pro-choice debates. Weighing in with her point of view, Keerthi says, “When it comes to abortion, the only thing that matters is the choice of the woman who is bearing the child. That choice can come from anywhere, and we have no right to judge her, no matter what.” Kannagi not only marks Yashwanth’s directorial debut but also his acting debut. He plays Keerthi’s partner in the film. “I initially asked Ashok Selvan to essay my character in Kannagi, but he had scheduling conflicts. Eventually, I realised that the character resembles me a lot. So, just as a music director composes a piece and decides to sing it himself, I decided to essay the role myself,” says Yashwanth, who is quick to add that he has no aspirations to continue his acting career. “It is writing and direction that gives me the high, not acting,” he asserts. After being announced in 2021, Kannagi has taken a couple of years to finally hit the screens. However, Yashwanth reveals that the pandemic was not the only reason for the delay. “Assistant directors and debut directors will understand the reason behind this delay,” he shares, hinting at production and financing-related issues. “Such issues are inevitable in the industry, and we have to overcome these things to survive.” For Keerthi, who is still awaiting the release of Konjam Pesinaal Yenna, co-starring Vinoth Kishan, is confident that the lack of film releases in the past two years hasn’t impacted her career. “These delays don’t affect me because I continue to keep my art alive with other ventures. I am continuing to perform on stage, and I am also working on a few other films like Blue Star with Ashok Selvan, and Akedam, co-starring my father Arun Pandian,” she divulges. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp