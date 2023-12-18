Prabhu Deva’s next with Sakthi Chidambaram titled Jolly O Gymkhana

Narayani M By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Sakthi Chidambaram is collaborating with actor Prabhu Deva for the third time after the two Charlie Chaplin films. The upcoming project has now been titled Jolly O Gymkhana.

Speaking to CE, director Sakthi shares, “We narrowed down the title of the film by asking the audience to give us their choices. After all, it is a film made for them, and it only made sense to ask them to select an apt title. We received over 2500 entries, and interestingly, more than 100 people suggested the title Jolly O Gymkhana.”

Giving an insight into how he conceived this idea of asking the audience to name the film, Sakthi reveals, “Back in 2010, Upendra directed and acted in a nameless film, which was only represented by a hand symbol. The media called it Super, and it became a humongous hit. This served as an inspiration behind this idea.”

Incidentally, Jolly O Gymkhana is also the title of a song from Vijay’s Beast. When asked about this coincidence, the director says, “The same word is also used in a song that featured in Prabhu Deva’s 2018 film, Gulaebaghavali. Just like how Love Today became a big hit after using Vijay’s film title, I’m sure that ours too will see a similar victory.”

Jolly O Gymkhana will feature Prabhu Deva playing a corpse for the entirety of the film. “This has been done for the first time in Indian cinema. One of the songs in the film titled Police Kaarana Kattikitta will surely have a massive reach,” he says.

Apart from Prabhudheva, Jolly O Gymkhana will also star Madonna Sebastian, and Abhirami. The film also has a stellar ensemble comprising Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Madhusudhan Rao and Yashika Aannand.

Backed by Rajendra M Rajan and Punitha Rajan for Transindia Media & Entertainment Private Limited, Jolly O Gymkhana will have music by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, editing by Ramar, and cinematography by MC Ganesh Chandra.

