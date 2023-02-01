Vijay Sethupathi to star in Nithilan’s next

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to headline Kurangu Bommai(2017) director Nithilan’s next. Backed by Passion Studios, the untitled project is billed to be a black comedy/action drama. Opening up about the film, Nithilan says, “The film revolves around an extremely upright and innocent man, who is forced to become the opposite: a brutally immoral person due to a wrongful connection.”

About choosing Vijay Sethupathi as the lead, Nithilan says, “I like him a lot, and he was also apt for the character. In the film, he is a common man, a barber by profession.” Talking about the gap between the first film and his sophomore attempt, Nithilan says “I signed this film almost immediately after Kurangu Bommai but it took some time for me to complete the script.

The pandemic also did its part in delaying the film.” Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the yet-to-be-titled film also stars Nataraj, Munishkanth, Aruldoss, and Boysfame Manikandan. The makers are currently on the search for the female lead and antagonist, who the director says is the most powerful character in the film.

With Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer will have cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Philomin Raj while Selva Kumar is in charge of art direction. The film will go on floors today, and the first schedule is set in Chennai. The makers are planning for a theatrical release in August or September.

