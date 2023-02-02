Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's untitled feature film

Home Entertainment Tamil

Published: 02nd February 2023 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is set to share screen space with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's next feature film.

The new Tamil project, currently called Thalapathy 67, marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news of Dutt joining the cast of the film, which will be the Bollywood star's first Tamil movie.

"We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67" the studio tweeted.

"When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be part of the film and I am thrilled to start this journey," Dutt, 63, said in a statement.

The Munna Bhai actor made his debut in Kannada cinema with last year's Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Anirudh Ravichander, who earlier gave music for Vijay's Kaththi, Master and Beast, is the composer of Thalapathy 67.

The project, which started shooting earlier this month, is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led Kaithi and Vikram, headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.

