Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Published: 05th February 2023 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Rajinikanth's 169th film 'Jailer'

By PTI

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is the latest addition to the cast of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film "Jailer", the makers announced on Sunday.

The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

The production banner, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared Shroff's casting on its official Twitter page.

"Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer," Sun Pictures captioned the actor's first look from the film.

Shroff has previously worked on the Rajinikanth-starrer "Kochadaiiyaan", a 2014 animated action movie.

"Jailer" also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. "Jailer" is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-starrer "Beast".

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

