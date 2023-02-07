Balaji Venugopal to direct Yogi Babu in 'Lucky Man'

Home Entertainment Tamil

Yogi Babu starrer Lucky Man.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

RJ-turned-actor Balaji Venugopal will be making his directorial debut with a film titled Lucky Man, starring Yogi Babu in the lead. The feel-good comedy film also stars Rajathanthiram-fame Veera and Kadaisi Vivasayi-fame Rachel Rebecca in the lead.

Balaji, who is known for appearing in films like Naaigal Jaakirathai, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, and Kanaa, previously tried his hand at direction with comedy sketch videos like Husbanned and Theri Baby for Madras Meter YouTube channel. He shares that Lucky Man will be a fun, heart-warming film for everyone in the family.

He says, “Lucky Man will be like a soulful meal made at home by our loved ones. I have tried to package multiple socially relevant themes in the film while keeping the fun element intact.” He goes on to clarify that the film is completely different from the 1996 Pratap Pothen-Karthik fantasy drama of the same name. “We had a couple of titles on our mind, but Lucky Man suited the script and it will be nice to reuse the title of a film that we really enjoyed. Aside from the title, our film doesn’t borrow any themes or plot points from that film. My story is about a small-time broker and I have tried to present the events in his life with realism.”

The shooting of Lucky Man has been wrapped and the film is currently in the post-production stage.  Co-starring Abdool Lee, RS Shivaji, Amit Bhargav, and Sathvick, the film has music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Sandeep K Vijay.

Produced by Think Studios, the film is expected to hit the theatres in a few months.Yogi Babu,will next be seen in Ayalaan, Jailer, Saloon, and Boomer Uncle, currently in various stages of production.

