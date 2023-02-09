‘Our film will break stereotypes about parents’: Actors Kavin and Aparna Das

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Considering how interviews are an integral part of an actor’s role, more often than not, answers feel drawn from a template. Kavin and Aparna Das, the leads of this week’s release, Dada, are rare departures from those who offer formulaic responses.

Two questions into the video interview, a technical glitch forced us to restart the conversation. The questions were the same, but the answers were a little more rounded, with Kavin and Aparna smart to better their first, rather unprepared answers. Early in their careers, they know that the film industry hardly offers second chances.

Kavin has earned his hero status after playing the lead in television serials, then appearing as a supporting character in films, and even showcasing his presence in video singles. “All these avenues fuel our determination to succeed. But at the same time, I have been choosy about my work. I have prioritised entertainment and I expect the project to align with my personal ethics. If you have liked whatever I have done so far, you will like Dada too.”

Dada marks Aparna’s first film as lead, and she is confident that the film will be a stepping stone to greater heights in Tamil cinema. Having worked on the sets of Beast, Aparna shares that the fresh, young team of Dada came as a refreshing change. “When I heard the story, I immediately wanted to do this role. I knew it would elevate my career, and give me a headstart.” While the promos and the title suggest a film about a father-son bond, Aparna is eager to point out that her character has depth. “We have also explored the mother-son bond. In fact, every relationship is presented in a relatable manner and will not be a superficial take. The film will break stereotypes associated with parents.”

The actor, who has already played a mother in Priyan Ottathilanu and Dada, believes that actors being apprehensive about playing parents is a thing of the past. “In my previous film, I have played a mother. Many questioned why I chose to do that role, but once the film got released, I was appreciated. It doesn’t matter if you are playing a mother or a grandmother as long as you pull it off convincingly.”

Kavin too has developed a fascination for experimentation with genres. In his limited filmography, Kavin has tried horror (Lift), comedy (Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma), a family entertainer (Dada), and a rooted rural story (the upcoming Oor Kuruvi). He strongly believes that his refusal to get boxed into a genre will help him become a more rounded actor. “When I worked in Pizza, I saw family audiences throng to theatres to watch a horror film. It gave me the confidence to do a film like Lift. At the end of the day, I wish to explore every genre.”

Humour seems to be one of Kavin’s strong suits, and he assures Dada will have a lot of it. He also humbly credits director Nelson for inculcating a sense of dark humour in him too. “When I assisted him in Beast and Doctor, I saw him enact every character. Beyond direction, I first look up to him as an actor. I try to grasp his comic timing and rhythm.” This stint with Nelson has, according to him, not only helped him perform comedy better, but also understand scripts. “When I heard Dada initially, I liked it, but I also had certain concerns. We went ahead with the project after making certain changes. Considering the film was conceived four years ago, we have tried to make sure it does not feel dated, and brought in elements that will appeal to both 90s and 2K kids.”

With the team hoping to connect with the Gen Z as well, Aparna explains how having a good story is not enough to make people come to a film anymore. “If we make a good film, and people do not know about it, there is no point in making it. So, I feel it is important to add elements that can bring people to the theatres. At the same time, it must be ensured that the core of the film isn’t diluted,” she adds.

Despite comedy being an integral part of her filmography, Aparna herself hasn’t been given a chance to try her hand at it, but she hopes to change this soon. “My characters have been serious, yes, and while I don’t know if I am capable of doing humour, I would definitely give it my best shot given a chance.” You see what I mean about Kavin and Aparna taking second chances?

