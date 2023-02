Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Bigg Boss-fame Abhirami Venkatachalam has joined the cast of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The actor has shared the news through her Instagram handle. She posted a picture with the director and captioned the picture, "Your future is created by what you do today, and this man does it so right. Inspiration for life."

She also shared videos from Kashmir on her social media stories confirming her association with the film. The actor has previously worked in films like Nerkonda Paarvai and Kalavu.

