Suriya's photo with Sachin Tendulkar goes viral

Published: 16th February 2023 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: National award-winning actor Suriya on Thursday dropped a picture with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar which has since gone viral on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Suriya shared the picture which he captioned, "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar."

In the picture, the duo could be seen posing with smiles for the camera.

The 'Jai Bhim' actor donned a denim blue shirt paired with beige pants, while Sachin opted for a blue checked shirt and blue jeans.

Suriya recieved his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the periodic drama film which is tentatively titled 'Suriya42' and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, has the highest amount of runs in Test cricket. He has 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of over 53, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in the format.

He also played one T20I in which he scored 10 runs.

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. In 664 matches, the Master Blaster scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. He retired with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across formats.

Tendulkar is also a member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team.

