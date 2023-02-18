Sundeep Kishan's 'Michael' to premiere on Aha Tamil soon

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Michael, the recently released Tamil-Telugu film is set to premiere on Aha Tamil on February 24, the streaming platform announced on social media. The film directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. It also features stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Divyansha Kaushik. Michael opened to lukewarm responses when it was released in theatres on February 3. The film is produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Karan C Productions LLP and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Kiran Kaushik and music composer Sam CS. The dialogues are penned by Tripuraneni Kalyan Chakravarthy, Rajan Radhamanalan, and Ranjit Jeyakodi. Apart from south Indian languages, Michael also released in Hindi. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)