Adhik Ravichandran on bringing Bagheera back

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

It was recently announced that the long-delayed Prabhudheva-starrer Bagheera will be releasing on March 3. Director Adhik Ravichandran, who is currently busy shooting for the Vishal-Sj Suryah film Mark Antony, talks to us about Bagheera With less than two weeks left for its release, we asked how he is planning to promote the film.

He says, “I guess I’ll have to shoot Mark Antony in the night and promote Bagheera in the morning.” Talking about the delay, the director says, “We started the film in 2018 and now it has seen two lockdowns and the boom of streaming platforms. So much has changed in these years and the audience too have evolved.”

When asked if these changes and delay in release might end up making the audience not relate to the film, Adhik optimistically replies, “Love and the problems surrounding love, like breakups, are evergreen subjects. So I’m not worried about that.” He then continues, “I think young adults, especially college-going boys and girls would really enjoy this film.”

With Prabhudheva in the lead, the cast of the film also includes Amyra Dastur, Remya Nambeesan, Janani, Sanchita Shetty, Gayathrie Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sonia Agarwal. Bankrolled by Bharathan Pictures, the film has music by Ganesan Sekar.



