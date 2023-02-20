Bharathiraja lauds Dhanush's latest film 'Vaathi'

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Bharathiraja recently expressed his admiration for Dhanush-starrer Vaathi, which hit theatres last Friday. In a recent press statement, Bharathiraja described the film as a special one and stressed its importance in promoting education.

The erstwhile director also played a significant cameo in the last act of the film. Going on to praise the film, Bharathiraja continues, "In my film career, I've seen a lot of milestones. A few things have stunned me. One such film is Vaathi/Sir. I'm watching a lot of films, this is a special one as I'm part of it. Films should be useful to people, more than entertainment. Vaathi stresses the importance of education.”

Urging people to watch the film in the theatres, Bharathiraja continues, "I am just back from the movie, the way the audience enjoying the film is great. It's one of the best films in recent times. Sir is a must-watch in theatres.”

Vaathi/Sir is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. Besides Dhanush, it also stars Samuthirakani, and Samyuktha in lead roles, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

