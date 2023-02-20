Home Entertainment Tamil

Bharathiraja lauds Dhanush's latest film 'Vaathi'

The erstwhile director also played a significant cameo in the last act of the film, Vaathi.

Published: 20th February 2023 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

(L) A still from Dhanush's latest movie 'Vaathi', (R) Filmmaker Bharathiraja

(L) A still from Dhanush's latest movie 'Vaathi', (R) Filmmaker Bharathiraja

By Abhilasha Cherukuri
Express News Service

Filmmaker Bharathiraja recently expressed his admiration for Dhanush-starrer Vaathi, which hit theatres last Friday. In a recent press statement, Bharathiraja described the film as a special one and stressed its importance in promoting education. 

The erstwhile director also played a significant cameo in the last act of the film. Going on to praise the film, Bharathiraja continues, "In my film career, I've seen a lot of milestones. A few things have stunned me. One such film is Vaathi/Sir. I'm watching a lot of films, this is a special one as I'm part of it. Films should be useful to people, more than entertainment. Vaathi stresses the importance of education.”

Urging people to watch the film in the theatres, Bharathiraja continues, "I am just back from the movie, the way the audience enjoying the film is great. It's one of the best films in recent times. Sir is a must-watch in theatres.”

Vaathi/Sir is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. Besides Dhanush, it also stars Samuthirakani, and Samyuktha in lead roles, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiraja Vaathi Dhanush
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp