Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter announced

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Father-son duo Sathyaraj and Sibiraj, who had previously worked together in films like Jore, Mannin Maindhan, Kovai Brothers, Vetrivel Sakthivel and Jackson Durai, have joined hands once again for Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter. Directed by Dharanidharan, who previously helmed the original Jackson Durai, the new film will be in complete contrast to the 2016 horror comedy. “This is a much more serious film in comparison and it is not a sequel. We retained the title because of the inclusion of the pre-independence angle and Britishers in the storyline,” says Dharanidharan, who goes on to add that The Second Chapter is a horror thriller, “The story happens in two timelines. One is set in the present and the other one unveils in the 1940s. We have planned to shoot the entire portion in Ooty and instead of established actors we have roped in theatre actors for the supporting roles, to give the film a fresh outlook.” Actor Sathyaraj will once again play a spirit in the film, but with a twist. “He won’t be sporting any extra make-up for the role, it will just have a touch of fantasy. In the flashback, he will be playing a British officer. Sibi, on the other hand, will be playing a tea plantation worker in the 1940s portion and an electrician in the present. Reincarnation is a theme we will explore extensively in this film.” Jackson Durai: The Second Chapter has Samyuktha Viswanathan of Engga Hostel-fame playing the female lead with Sharath Ravi and Mani HK playing important roles. The film has music by Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by Kalyan Venkataraman.