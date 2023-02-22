Arun Vijay and Arulnithi also to be part of Ajith Kumar’s AK 62?

By Express News Service

Amid the speculations that director Magizh Thirumeni will be helming Ajith Kumar’s AK 62, it is now reported that actors Arun Vijay and Arulnithi are being approached for the film. However, an official confirmation of the project is yet to be made.

AK 62 is expected to be backed by Lyca Productions, and if the speculations are indeed true, it will be the first time Magizh will be working with Ajith. Arun Vijay has earlier collaborated with Magizh for Thadam and Thadaiyara Thaakka. Meanwhile, a DT Next report also suggests that Anirudh Ravichander and Nirav Shah will be attached to the project as music composers and cinematographers respectively.

It is to be noted that earlier AK 62 was announced with Lyca Productions backing it, and Vignesh Shivan at the helm of it. But it is yet to be known if the film is shelved or pushed to a further date.

Ajith was last seen in Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. The film, which revolves around a bank heist, is currently streaming on Netflix.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

