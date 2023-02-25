Home Entertainment Tamil

Harris Jayaraj begins scoring music for Dhuruva Natchathiram

Taking to his social media handle, he announced that he has begun scoring background music for Dhuruva Natchathiram in Dolby 9.1.4.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Harris Jayaraj, music director (Pic: ENS).

By Express News Service

Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the long-awaited projects of filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film, which went on floors in 2016, stars Vikram in the lead role. Meanwhile, the latest update about the film is from its music director Harris Jayaraj. Taking to his social media handle, he announced that he has begun scoring background music for Dhuruva Natchathiram in Dolby 9.1.4. He also wrote, "See you soon in theatres," hitting that the film will see the light soon. 

The film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, R Parthiban and Radhika Sarathkumar. The film is expected to release this year. Meanwhile, Vikram is awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Gautham, on the other hand, has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu 2 in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp