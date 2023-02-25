Harris Jayaraj begins scoring music for Dhuruva Natchathiram

By Express News Service

Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the long-awaited projects of filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film, which went on floors in 2016, stars Vikram in the lead role. Meanwhile, the latest update about the film is from its music director Harris Jayaraj. Taking to his social media handle, he announced that he has begun scoring background music for Dhuruva Natchathiram in Dolby 9.1.4. He also wrote, "See you soon in theatres," hitting that the film will see the light soon.

Started the Background score for @menongautham ‘s film #Dhruvanatchathiram. in Dolby 9.1.4 See you soon in theatres.

— Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) February 25, 2023

The film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, R Parthiban and Radhika Sarathkumar. The film is expected to release this year. Meanwhile, Vikram is awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Gautham, on the other hand, has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu 2 in the pipeline.

