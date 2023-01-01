Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Ajith Kumar returns to his 'Mankatha' days in 'Thunivu' trailer!

The bank heist thriller stars Manju Warrier as the female lead. The film will hit the theatres for Pongal 2023.

A still from the much-anticipated trailer of Ajith's 'Thunivu.'

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

The much-anticipated trailer of Ajith's Thunivu is out. The H Vinoth film seems to satiate all the theories and expectations of both the star and the director's fans. 

The bank heist thriller which stars Manju Warrier as the female lead, also stars Veera, Samuthirakani, Ajay, John Kokken, Mahanadhi Shankar, Amir, Pavni, Cibi Chandran, GM Sundar, Bhagavathy Perumal and others in key roles. 

Thunivu will hit the theatres for Pongal 2023. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film marks the third collaboration between Vinoth and Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Thunivu has music by Ghibran. So far, three-song tracks--Chilla Chilla, Kasethan Kadavulada, and Gangstaa--have been released.

