Joju George to headline in Madhumitha’s next

She is also said to be working on the remake of her hit film KD which has apparently gone on floors.

Published: 03rd January 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Joju George

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Malayalam actor Joju George, who made his Tamil debut with 2021’s Jagame Thanthiram and was recently seen in Vaibhav’s Buffoon, will be seen in filmmaker Madhumitha’s next.  

Speaking about the film, Madhumitha who is known for directing KD Engira Karuppudurai, says, “I will be collaborating once again with Joju sir for this film which will go on floors in March. I have completed my script and the pre-production works are currently on. It’s a relationship drama and we are working on the rest of the cast and crew.”

Interestingly, Madhumitha worked with Joju George in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa’s Mouname Paarvayaai segment that starred the actor alongside Nadiya.

Madhumitha has reportedly wrapped up her Bollywood debut, the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. She is also said to be working on the remake of her hit film KD which has apparently gone on floors.

