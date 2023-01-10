No early morning shows for 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu' during Pongal in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

The Vijay-starrer Varisu and the Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu are set to hit the theatres on January 11, ahead of the Pongal festivity. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has denied permission for screening special shows of both films in all districts from January 13 to 16.

An order issued by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management stated that permission should not be given to hold special shows of both Varisu and Thunivu at 4:00 am or 5:00 am from January 13 to 16. Permission will also not be given for ‘paal abishekam’ of large-size cut-outs outside Cinema theatres.

It also mentions that action will be taken against violations relating to the collection of tickets and parking charges in excess of the rate fixed by the Government.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Shaam among others. Thunivu directed by H Vinoth also features Manju Warrier, John Kokken, GM Sundar, and Samuthirakani among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

