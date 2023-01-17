Musician-actor Vijay Antony gets injured on sets of 'Pichaikkaran 2'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony will mark his directorial debut with Pichaikkaran 2, the upcoming sequel to Pichaikkaran (2016). The actor, who has been filming for the film in Kuala Lumpur, got injured on the sets on Monday. He was immediately admitted to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Film producer Dhananjayan has now updated that the actor is doing much better and is still under the hospital’s care. He is expected to resume shooting for the film soon.

Pichaikkaran 2 is expected to release in the Summer of 2023. Besides Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi. The digital rights for Pichaikkaran 2 have been bagged by Star Networks.

Apart from writing and directing, Vijay Antony will also compose the music, and edit and produce the film through his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Pichaikkaran 2 also stars John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others.

In addition to this film, Vijay has several films in the pipeline in different stages of production, such as Thamezharasan, Agni Siragugal, Khaki, Kolai, Ratham, and Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

