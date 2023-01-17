Home Entertainment Tamil

Musician-actor Vijay Antony gets injured on sets of 'Pichaikkaran 2'

Film producer Dhananjayan has now updated that the actor is doing much better and is still under the hospital’s care. He is expected to resume shooting for the film soon. 

Published: 17th January 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor-music director Vijay Antony

Kollywood actor-music director Vijay Antony (Photo | EPS)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony will mark his directorial debut with Pichaikkaran 2, the upcoming sequel to Pichaikkaran (2016). The actor, who has been filming for the film in Kuala Lumpur, got injured on the sets on Monday. He was immediately admitted to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. 

Film producer Dhananjayan has now updated that the actor is doing much better and is still under the hospital’s care. He is expected to resume shooting for the film soon. 

Pichaikkaran 2 is expected to release in the Summer of 2023. Besides Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi. The digital rights for Pichaikkaran 2 have been bagged by Star Networks. 

Apart from writing and directing, Vijay Antony will also compose the music, and edit and produce the film through his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Pichaikkaran 2 also stars John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others.

In addition to this film, Vijay has several films in the pipeline in different stages of production, such as Thamezharasan, Agni Siragugal, Khaki, Kolai, Ratham, and Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pichaikkaran 2 Vijay Antony
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp