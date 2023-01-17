Home Entertainment Tamil

Mysskin: 'Thalapathy 67' has intense action sequences

He also confirmed that Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer of this Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Published: 17th January 2023 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of 'Thalapathy 67' starring Thalapathy Vijay.

A poster of 'Thalapathy 67' starring Thalapathy Vijay. (Photo | YouTube)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

With Thalapathy 67 constantly making it to the headlines, director Mysskin has opened up about working with the actor Vijay and also said that this film has intense action sequences. He also confirmed that Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer of this Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

In a video that has been going viral, the director speaking at an award function said, “I worked with Vijay in Youth. It has been 20 years and he has only gotten more handsome now. Way back, he used to call me brother and it has remained the same. I am very happy to work with him actually.”

Sharing some insights about the action sequences, he said, "We have been shooting some intense fight sequences and I have done fights with this body of mine. The cast is so good, Manoj Paramahamsa is taking care of the camera department.” 

The official announcement for Thalapathy 67 is expected anytime soon. Recently, director Gautham Menon confirmed that he is part of this film and according to sources Sanjay Dutt, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Arjun are also said to be on board Thalapathy 67

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thalapathy 67 director Mysskin actor Vijay Lokesh Kanagaraj film Tamil cinema
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp