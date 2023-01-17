Mysskin: 'Thalapathy 67' has intense action sequences

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

With Thalapathy 67 constantly making it to the headlines, director Mysskin has opened up about working with the actor Vijay and also said that this film has intense action sequences. He also confirmed that Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer of this Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

In a video that has been going viral, the director speaking at an award function said, “I worked with Vijay in Youth. It has been 20 years and he has only gotten more handsome now. Way back, he used to call me brother and it has remained the same. I am very happy to work with him actually.”

Sharing some insights about the action sequences, he said, "We have been shooting some intense fight sequences and I have done fights with this body of mine. The cast is so good, Manoj Paramahamsa is taking care of the camera department.”

The official announcement for Thalapathy 67 is expected anytime soon. Recently, director Gautham Menon confirmed that he is part of this film and according to sources Sanjay Dutt, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Arjun are also said to be on board Thalapathy 67.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

