Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil YouTubers Parithabangal’s first film goes on floors

We were already looking for scripts when Vishnu Vijay came to us with a story that impressed us.

Published: 24th January 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Tamil YouTubers Gopi and Sudhakar, known for their channel Parithabangal, are playing the leads in an untitled feature film. The first look image features Gopi and Sudhakar dressed up as Charlie Chaplin’s iconic character, The Tramp.

Speaking about the film, Sudhakar says, “There is a small connection between Charlie Chaplin and our film. The film is a comedy entertainer that also talks about friendship and family. We were already looking for scripts when Vishnu Vijay came to us with a story that impressed us. Vishnu is a person with a lot of clarity and we liked that about him. He knows exactly what he wants.”

Gopi and Sudhakar had earlier started a film titled Hey Money Come Today Go Tomorrow Ya, which was set to be the biggest crowdfunded Tamil film. But the film failed to materialis due to the pandemic and related issues. “A major part of the funding was supposed to be done by brand sponsors and their business got hit during the pandemic so they had to pull out of the project. We still want to finish the film because it is close to us. We are looking forward to restarting the project.”

The cast of the new film also includes VTV Ganesh, Suresh Chakravarthy, Viji Chandrasekhar, Subathra Robert, Vinsu Rachel Sam, and Ramesh Kanna. With Shakthivel and KB Shree Karthik handling the cinematography, the music for the film is composed by JC Joe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopi and Sudhakar Parithabangal
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp