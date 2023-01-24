Tamil YouTubers Parithabangal’s first film goes on floors

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Tamil YouTubers Gopi and Sudhakar, known for their channel Parithabangal, are playing the leads in an untitled feature film. The first look image features Gopi and Sudhakar dressed up as Charlie Chaplin’s iconic character, The Tramp.

Speaking about the film, Sudhakar says, “There is a small connection between Charlie Chaplin and our film. The film is a comedy entertainer that also talks about friendship and family. We were already looking for scripts when Vishnu Vijay came to us with a story that impressed us. Vishnu is a person with a lot of clarity and we liked that about him. He knows exactly what he wants.”

Gopi and Sudhakar had earlier started a film titled Hey Money Come Today Go Tomorrow Ya, which was set to be the biggest crowdfunded Tamil film. But the film failed to materialis due to the pandemic and related issues. “A major part of the funding was supposed to be done by brand sponsors and their business got hit during the pandemic so they had to pull out of the project. We still want to finish the film because it is close to us. We are looking forward to restarting the project.”

The cast of the new film also includes VTV Ganesh, Suresh Chakravarthy, Viji Chandrasekhar, Subathra Robert, Vinsu Rachel Sam, and Ramesh Kanna. With Shakthivel and KB Shree Karthik handling the cinematography, the music for the film is composed by JC Joe.

