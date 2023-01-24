Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay's 'Varisu' collects Rs 250 crore at box office

Varisu is a commercial entertainer, which centres around the family of a business tycoon played by Sarath Kumar and his three sons, with Vijay playing the youngest one.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay in 'Varisu'.

Thalapathy Vijay in the recently released film 'Varisu'.

By Express News Service

Varisu, the recently released film starring Vijay in the lead role, has collected Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide during its 11-day theatrical run, the makers announced on social media on Monday.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film also stars Jayasudha, Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, Srikanth, Samyuktha, Sangeetha, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh, among others. The film marks the first time Vamshi and Vijay are collaborating.

Varisu is a commercial entertainer, which centres around the family of a business tycoon played by Sarath Kumar and his three sons, with Vijay playing the youngest one. The film features Vijay as an entrepreneur who later decides to take up his family business. Varisu opened to mixed reviews.

The film released in Telugu as Varisudu. Its music is composed by Thaman, which opened to positive reception.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

