'Sembi' gets OTT release date

By Express News Service

Sembi, the recently released Tamil film starring Kovai Sarala in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 3, the makers announced on social media on Thursday.

Sembi is directed by filmmaker Prabhu Solomon and also stars Ashwin Kumar. Other cast members include Thambi Ramaiah, and a 10-year-old child actor named Nila in major roles. The film is an emotional drama that revolves around an abuse survivor and her grandmother’s battle for justice.

The film has music scored by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Jeevan and edits handled by Buvan. It is jointly produced by Trident Arts and AR Entertainment.

Red Giant Movies will be distributing the film. Sembi opened to mixed reviews.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

