Sampoornesh Babu to debut in Tamil with comedy entertainer

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu, popular for his parody films, and known by the moniker ‘Burning Star’ is set to make his Tamil debut. The actor will headline director Gopinath Narayanamoorthy’s upcoming comedy entertainer, which will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. An erstwhile assistant of directors Milind Rau and R Kannan, Gopinath shares that once he finished penning the script, he felt it had the potential to work beyond just Tamil. “Although Sampoornesh Babu is known for his spoof films, my team felt he was the right choice for the script, and thankfully, he too was looking for an original script.” The yet-to-be-titled project is presently being filmed in the JyoStar Film City. Koteswara Raja (JyoStar Film Production) is co-producing the film along with KM Ilanchezhian(New Normal Film Factory). Shameer Tandon is composing the music for the film with lyrics by Kabilan. The film also stars Robo Shankar, Surbhi Shukla, Rajendran, Surekha Vani, Maaran, and Seshu.