Three women, a car, and a long road to freedom

When one is interviewing six guests over a 20-minute time frame, it is a big deal if we can get more than one question aimed at them. At some point, we throw caution to the wind, and hope the guests share a warm camaraderie that helps the interview go smoothly. Thankfully, the conversation with Team Sweet Kaaram Coffee was a rather delightful experience where the actors — Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy — were finishing each other’s sentences, and the directors — Swathi Raghuraaman, Bejoy Nambiar, and Krishna Marimuthu — seamlessly took over from the other’s answer.

Sitting on one end of a rather long line of chairs, it was daunting to hear veteran actor-filmmaker and National Award winner Lakshmi say, “Do you think I am like the grandma Sundari that you saw in the trailer of SKC?” Well, before yours truly could vehemently deny she has aged from her Kadhaiyalla Nijam days, she says, “I am a career woman, who is still thriving. Sundari is far from my real self, and that is why I wanted to do that role. Unlike me, who received the freedom I wanted, and took it when needed, Sundari missed out on a lot of things dear to her. Sundari is seeking the sense of individuality that was lost when she got married at 19. This search drives Sundari, and the story of Sweet Kaaram Coffee.”

Looking at the rushes of the series, which is about intergenerational bonding between three women, it was fun to see a rare side of Madhoo. Agreeing to the observation, the actor, who makes her debut in the OTT space with this series, talks about her long-standing search for an appreciation of a particular type. “In my mind, I am a very funny person, who finds joy in every little thing around me. I’m slightly sad about that aspect not being explored in my characters. Here, I get to do a lot of timing comedy, and it is bolstered by the timing of my wonderful co-actors,” says the actor, adding, “In fact, when I asked my directors their favourite scene of mine from SKC, they chose a serious scene, or a passionate conversation. I think it gets lost in my serious performances, but I am very grateful to get the opportunity to be funny in SKC.”

Echoing the importance of finding joy in the mundane, Lakshmi says, “All we are trying to say is that there is nobody worth losing a smile over. That is the essence of Sweet Kaaram Coffee.” Director Swathi has been involved in the series right from the scripting stage, and who better to talk about the reason for the inception of the series. “We wanted to break the idea of how it is unsafe for women outside their homes,” says the filmmaker, who has helmed episodes 2-4 of SKC, which is essentially about a road trip the three women take on one fine day to move away from the pressures of being within the ‘safe’ structures of family. However, such a series also runs the risk of being seen as male-bashing, and Madhoo succinctly says, “We are conditioned to take on certain roles. But women are breaking the barriers, and men have to adapt to the shift in dynamics.” Swathi puts forth an interesting insight. “It is not like all men have a sense of malice. It is conditioning all over again. Women have just adapted faster, and it is important to engage the men in the process of change.”

And the men in the panel — Krishna and Bejoy — feel completely in tune with the vibe of the women and the series. “In SKC, the road trip is a metaphor that says every single person should live their lives to the fullest. It is all about communication,” says Krishna, who helms episodes 5-7. Known for his testosterone-laden films, Sweet Kaaram Coffee is definitely an interesting detour in Bejoy’s career. “It was a very conscious decision. But these women were quite a handful too,” says the filmmaker to peals of laughter in the panel. “Not sure whose luck it was, but all three of us were very much in tune with each other. There was no ego on sets, and the directors gave us the freedom to give our inputs too,” says Lakshmi. Agreeing to this assessment about the directors, Santhy, who is making her debut in Tamil with Sweet Kaaram Coffee, says, “Both Gulmohar and SKC deal with intergenerational conflicts. In the former, I am just an observer, while the latter has me experiencing those emotions. I was shooting for them in similar timelines. It was challenging but the directors had immense clarity. An actor’s battle is won when you have great directors.”

