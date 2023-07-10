Mugen Rao to play a trainee cop in his next film 'Velan'

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Mugen Rao, best known as the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, made his Tamil film debut in 2021 with Velan. Now, he is all set to reunite with his Velan director Kavin Raj for a yet-to-be-titled film. Tentatively titled Production no: 2, the film is being produced by GK Pictures.

Talking about the film to CE, director Kavin says, “Mugen will be playing a trainee sub-inspector in the film. Even though he is a fearless police officer, he has one weakness: he is scared of dogs. The film revolves around a golden retriever who plays a crucial role in the film.”

The director further reveals that the actor trained with the dog for 3 months. While the premise makes it look like a light-hearted film, the director cautions us not to make assumptions yet. “The film is a crime-thriller that also revolves around family and emotions."

The dog happens to be a connecting point between incidents that happened in 2004 and the current events in 2023. The first half of the film will have light-hearted elements while the second half of the film will delve more into the gripping thriller elements.” According to the filmmaker, the story happens in locations like Sowcarpet, Chennai and also travels down south to Tirunelveli, Marthandam, and Nagercoil.

Anikha Surendran is in talks to play a prominent role in the film. Aditya Kathir plays a supporting character in the film while the rest of the cast are yet to be finalized. Jen Martin, who previously worked on Dada, will be composing the music for the film.

Jiju Sunny, who recently worked on Harish Kalyan’s Parking, will be handling the cinematography while the editing will be done by Sarathkumar, who previously worked on Velan. The director reveals that he will begin shooting next week and is hoping to wrap up after 40 days of filming.

Mugen Rao, best known as the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, made his Tamil film debut in 2021 with Velan. Now, he is all set to reunite with his Velan director Kavin Raj for a yet-to-be-titled film. Tentatively titled Production no: 2, the film is being produced by GK Pictures. Talking about the film to CE, director Kavin says, “Mugen will be playing a trainee sub-inspector in the film. Even though he is a fearless police officer, he has one weakness: he is scared of dogs. The film revolves around a golden retriever who plays a crucial role in the film.” The director further reveals that the actor trained with the dog for 3 months. While the premise makes it look like a light-hearted film, the director cautions us not to make assumptions yet. “The film is a crime-thriller that also revolves around family and emotions."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The dog happens to be a connecting point between incidents that happened in 2004 and the current events in 2023. The first half of the film will have light-hearted elements while the second half of the film will delve more into the gripping thriller elements.” According to the filmmaker, the story happens in locations like Sowcarpet, Chennai and also travels down south to Tirunelveli, Marthandam, and Nagercoil. Anikha Surendran is in talks to play a prominent role in the film. Aditya Kathir plays a supporting character in the film while the rest of the cast are yet to be finalized. Jen Martin, who previously worked on Dada, will be composing the music for the film. Jiju Sunny, who recently worked on Harish Kalyan’s Parking, will be handling the cinematography while the editing will be done by Sarathkumar, who previously worked on Velan. The director reveals that he will begin shooting next week and is hoping to wrap up after 40 days of filming.