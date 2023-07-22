Home Entertainment Tamil

Teaser of upcoming Tamil web series 'Mathagam' out 

While the teaser does not give away the plot, Mathagam is expected to be a crime action series that will revolve around a cat-and-mouse game between a gangster and cop.

Poster of the upcoming Tamil web series 'Mathagam' starring Atharvaa and Manikandan in the lead roles. (Photo | Disney+Hotstar website)

By Express News Service

The teaser of Mathagam, the upcoming Disney+ series starring Atharvaa and Manikandan in the lead roles was released by the makers on social media.

It opens with a voiceover that asks what a night is capable of doing. While the teaser does not give away the plot, Mathagam is expected to be a crime action series that will revolve around a cat-and-mouse game between a gangster and cop.

The series is directed by Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari and Queen fame. The series also stars Nikhila Vimal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Dhivyadarshini, among others. Mathagam is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment.

The word Mathagam denotes the forehead of an elephant, and the thriller revolves around a sincere IPS officer who takes on a crime syndicate led by an evil mastermind. Atharvaa plays the cop, and Manikandan as the gangster.  Mathagam covers a series of events that happen over a period of 30 hours.

With music by Darbuka Siva, cinematography by Edwin Sakay and editing by Praveen Antony, the additional cast members include Dilnaz Irani, Ilavarasu, Vadivukarasi, Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Munnar Ramesh, Sarath Ravi, Rishikanth and Murali Abbas.

